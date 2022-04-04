Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday morning after being exposed to some type of substance in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident was initially reported about 9 a.m. in a 911 call directing authorities to the 200 block of West 115th Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

The call was upgraded to a hazmat response once first responders arrived on scene.

“Two patients appear to have been exposed and are being transported in critical condition,” Stewart stated in the alert.

The hazmat team was still working to determine exactly what it was that the patients were exposed to.

No information on the ages or genders of the victims has been released.