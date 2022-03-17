A hazmat team responded to an Atwater Village business after reports of a leak that prompted the evacuation of the building Thursday morning.

The issue was reported around 8:30 a.m. at 4541 W. Electronics Place and prompted a hazardous materials response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The leak happened at a business called Huntsman Chemical, where there was an “incident” during the transport of a product, LAFD said in an alert.

The building was evacuated and there are have been no reports of injuries.

LAFD’s hazmat squads were at the scene investigating the leak and handling any potential hazards.

“This type of incident is inherently detailed and technical, which takes time. The HazMat Squad members are preparing to make entry into the involved area,” LAFD officials said about an hour later.

Video from Sky5 showed firefighters surrounding the building.

No fire was reported at the business but video posted online showed light white smoke coming from the building.

By 9:48 a.m., LAFD said there were no additional leaks at the building.

Fire officials said the plant manager was at the scene assisting firefighters.

“For any residents in the area smelling an odor and wishing to evacuate (current recommendation is to shelter in place), they are advised to travel South of Electronics Place,” LAFD officials said.

No further details, including on the type of leak, were immediately available.