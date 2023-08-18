A hazmat team is responding to an oil sheen off the coast of Huntington Beach Friday morning that resulted from a boat that sank in the area, officials said.

A boat apparently sank sometime Thursday, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said in a tweet. She specified the incident was not an oil spill.

The U.S. Coast Guard is overseeing the incident, and beachgoers are being asked to stay out of the ocean between Beach Boulevard and Seapoint, the Huntington Beach Fire Department said in a tweet.

Sky5 captured a capsized boat where the oil sheen originated from. (KTLA)

Aerial video from Sky5 showed some areas of darker water off the Huntington Beach Pier. Sky5 also captured the capsized boat in the vicinity.