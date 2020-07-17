‘He didn’t deserve this’: Family seeks answers after partial remains of Fort Bragg paratrooper from Chino found in North Carolina

A Chino family on Thursday is calling for answers in the killing of a 21-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper, whose partial remains washed up on a North Carolina island.

Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez was last seen May 22, at a campsite with friends on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore. His friends reported him missing a day later, according to the U.S. Army .

His remains were found washed ashore a week later on Shackleford Banks Island and his death was ruled a homicide.

“My brother went with seven other soldiers on that island in North Carolina on Cape Lookout and his partial remains washed up. I don’t know what kind of buddy system is that,” said Griselda Martinez, the young man’s older sister.

The family said they knew something was wrong when officials told them he disappeared and his wallet, glasses and cellphone were all left at the campsite.

Martinez says her brother would have never willingly wandered off into the forest or the beach, especially without his glasses.

The Army has not released any information on any possible suspects or motive in the case.

Roman-Martinez’ family described him as a sweet and respectful young man, who had no enemies.

“I knew my brother and he didn’t deserve this,” she said. “You feel guilty at the end of the day that you weren’t there for him.”

His family said he joined the Army to forge a better life and to learn discipline and responsibility, having had a hard time growing up without his father, who was deported when Roman-Martinez was a young child.

His sister said she was told that those who made the 911 call about his disappearance alleged he had suicidal thoughts — claims the family strongly refutes, saying he had plans for the future and that he would never hurt himself, because he knows how much it would hurt his mother.

The family says they haven’t been given much information from officials about the investigation, but that they were told he had been camping with a group of at least six from the same base.

What happened to the 21-year-old remains a mystery, but learning that only partial remains were found has the family distressed.

“I don’t know why they would do this to him. That’s the big question… if it was an accident, why do more and cut him up, like why do that?” his sister said through tears. “No one deserves that, and that’s what they did to him.”

Officials have not released specifics on the condition of the remains, but said they were able to identify Roman-Martinez through dental records.

“My mom and I lose sleep over it. Did he suffer? Did they make him suffer? Was he crying out for us? was he crying out for my mom? It hurts,” she said.

The family hopes someone will come forward with the truth about what happened to the young man.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information can to contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179.