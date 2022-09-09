The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who assaulted and robbed another man at a Compton Metro station in March, an attack that resulted in the man’s death.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared this image of a man who they believe attacked and robbed Oscar Ayala on March 13, 2022, leading to Ayala’s death.

Oscar Ayala exited the Blue Line at about 6 p.m. on March 13 alongside another man who was on the train, the Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

“There is no indication that they knew each other but as they walked towards the exit, they appeared to be talking,” the release said. “Just beyond the station turnstiles, the suspect assaulted Oscar who fell to the ground. The suspect then rifled through the victim’s pockets, took his cellphone and walked away northbound from the train station.”

Ayala succumbed to his injuries a three days later at a local hospital.

On Friday, Ayala’s family joined the LASD in asking the public for assistance in identifying the attacker.

“The life we had, the people we were before his murder doesn’t exist anymore. This person took a beautiful 1-year-old baby boy’s father, a father who loved him so much. He also took a son, a brother, a cousin, an uncle, grandson, friend and a partner,” said Ayala’s sister, Ana Ayala.

Oscar’s mother, Maria Ayala, pointed out that until the assailant is identified and captured, “he can hurt someone else the same way he hurt my boy.”

“That’s why my family is asking for the public’s help to find this man, so he doesn’t hurt others and my boy can rest in peace because he is also asking for help to find the man that took his life. The day of his funeral… so many people went, so many people knew him, he had so many friends, he was a good boy,” Maria Ayala said.

The LASD said they “have exhausted all leads” and are hoping the public can help identify the man, who was wearing a red gaiter, white long-sleeved t-shirt, blue pants, and black or gray hooded jacket. The attacker also had a backpack with him at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or using the website lacrimestoppers.org/.