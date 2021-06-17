‘He will be deeply missed:’ Memorial to be held for L.A. County firefighter killed in Agua Dulce station shooting

A memorial service will be held Thursday for a Los Angeles County Firefighter who was shot and killed by a colleague at their Agua Dulce station earlier this month.

The private service for fire fighter specialist Tory Carlon will be attended by family, friends and colleagues at The Forum in Inglewood.

The 44-year-old veteran of the Fire Department gave more than 20 years of service to the community.

Carlon is survived by his wife Heidi and their three daughters.

He loved spending his free time with family and close friends, the Fire Department shared in a news release.

Coaching his daughters’ softball teams and taking his family to the lake to water ski and wakeboard were listed among his favorite pastimes.

“He will be deeply missed by those who knew him,” the Fire Department stated.

Carlon was fatally shot by an off-duty colleague who came into the Agua Dulce station and opened fire on June 1. A fire captain at the station was critically wounded in the shooting.

The gunman later took his own life.

A flag ceremony in honor of Carlon was held Tuesday at Fire Station 131. Carlon was assigned to the station early in his career, according to a post on the agency’s Instagram account.

The flag used in the ceremony will be presented to his family during Thursday’s memorial service.

The memorial is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.