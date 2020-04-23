Head of Garcetti’s nonprofit Mayor’s Fund for L.A. steps down

L.A. City Hall is seen in an undated photo. (Richard Derk/Los Angeles Times)

The head of a nonprofit founded by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti that is raising money for those affected by the coronavirus crisis has stepped down, a Garcetti advisor said Wednesday.

Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles President Jeremy Bernard’s last day was Tuesday, said Garcetti advisor Yusef Robb.

Deidre Lind, the Mayor’s Fund’s founding president, has returned to serve as interim head, Robb said. Robb declined to comment further, saying Bernard’s departure is a personnel issue.

“We thank him for his service, especially over the last month as the Mayor’s Fund swung into action to play a critical role in our community’s response to the pandemic,” Robb said of Bernard.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.