Alberto Carvalho, head of public schools in Miami-Dade County, named next LAUSD superintendent

Alberto Carvalho, who has led Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008 and is among the nation’s most experienced and admired school district leaders, has been named the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, district officials announced Thursday.

The Board of Education made the announcement after a special, closed meeting. In recent weeks board members have interviewed and deliberated over candidates in a series of closed sessions.

In coming to L.A. Unified, Carvalho, 57, moves from heading the fourth-largest K-12 public school system in the country to the second-largest, taking on one of the highest-profile and most challenging posts in public education.

Carvalho is credited in the Miami-Dade district with providing stable leadership and improved academic performance, and with creating special programs that offer more schooling choices for parents. In Los Angeles, he would immediately have to confront a school district where many students have long struggled to achieve and were further set back — academically and emotionally — by the COVID-19 pandemic.

