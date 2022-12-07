A violent head-on collision that injured at least two people was captured on dashcam video Tuesday night.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 18 between upper and lower Old Waterman Canyon Road.

Dashcam video from a driver apparently headed down the mountain captured the crash on the other side of the roadway as a vehicle collided with a pickup truck.

The crash, even though it was on the other side of a guard rail, sent one of the vehicles into the dashcam driver, causing that vehicle to also end up on its side.

Stringer from the scene said at least two people were transported with unknown injuries.

None of the other crash victims appeared to be seriously injured.

A witness said the SUV had apparently made a U-turn and began heading in the wrong direction prior to the crash.

Law enforcement has not confirmed any details about the crash.

Both lanes of the highway had to be shut down as crews worked on the injured and removed the wreckage.

The northbound lanes stayed closed for a longer duration, causing a long backup of vehicles trying to head up the mountain.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.