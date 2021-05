Heal the Bay Aquarium in Santa Monica opened its new outdoor patio experience over the weekend.

The new exhibits let visitors explore local marine animal exhibits, including a baby shark nursery, as well as study a gray whale rib bone, learn about ocean pollution and buy sustainable souvenirs.

The aquarium is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The aquarium will open indoors later in the summer.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 2, 2021.