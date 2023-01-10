Local health officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week.

The unidentified man is believed to be about 40 years old and was found in La Puente near the intersection of N. Sunset Avenue and Amar Road.

Hospital workers are trying to identify this man who has been recovering at LAC+USC Medical Center since the beginning of the year.

He’s currently being cared for at LAC+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights.

Photos shared from the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services operated hospital shows the man unconscious with a breathing tube. The exact nature of his injuries is unclear.

He’s approximately 5 feet 6 inches and 154 pounds with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the patient is urged to contact Daisy Rivera at 323-409-3754 or Nicole Crayon at 323-409-3877. Both Rivera and Crayon are licensed clinical social workers.