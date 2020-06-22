Health officials note ‘real’ increase of COVID-19 community transmission in L.A. County since reopening

For the third day in the past week, Los Angeles County health officials have reported a dramatic increase in new coronavirus cases.

On Monday, L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported 18 new coronavirus deaths and 2,571 new cases. In recent weeks an uptick in cases was being attributed to a lag in reporting of hundreds of cases by labs, this time officials said it’s a “real increase.”

“This is the third day, in the past week, where we are reporting more than 2,000 new during a single day,” Ferrer said. “While some of this may be due to lags in reporting the numbers do tell us that we’re seeing an increase in community transmission.”

Countywide, a total of 85,942 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and a total of 3,137 people have died from the virus.

County health officials expected to see an increase in new coronavirus cases upon the county’s reopening, but Ferrer said now it will be key to keep a close eye on what that means for local hospitals.

Currently, 1,453 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus and 28% are in the intensive care unit.

“What’s really important is that we don’t see such a spike in new cases that it translates into overwhelming the hospital care system,” Ferrer said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.