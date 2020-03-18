Health officials set to provide update on coronavirus in Riverside County, where 3 have died

Riverside County public health and other officials will give an update on the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning after reporting a third death the previous day.

Officials will discuss current cases and the steps the community can take to curb the virus’ spread, as well as information on testing, according to a news release from Riverside University Health System.

On Tuesday, public health officials announced a third death linked to COVID-19 in the Coachella Valley. An additional two cases were also confirmed, both in the western part of Riverside County — a first in that area, officials said.

That brought the total of coronavirus cases in the county to 16, with three fatalities. The majority of cases there have been in the Coachella Valley.

Riverside County officials have been implementing measures in an attempt to curb the virus’ spread and encourage social distancing.

On Monday, a health order was issued to reduce the maximum number of gatherings from 250 to 10 people, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, all schools in Riverside County have been closed through at least April 30. Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, said schools across the state will likely be closed for the remainder of the school year.



