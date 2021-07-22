COVID-19 spiking again in L.A. County with 80% increase since last week

More than 2,700 new coronavirus infections, and 13 deaths, were reported in Los Angeles County on Thursday, the highest number since the winter surge in February, officials reported.

“We are continuing to see a very rapid rise in transmission countywide, with cases doubling over the last 10 days we are reporting 2,767 new cases,” County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said at a news conference Thursday. “This is an 80% increase over the last week.”

On Wednesday, the county reported 2,551 new COVID-19 infections and seven more deaths. The number of cases were indicative of a 20-fold increase from June 21 when 124 new cases were reported, according to the county.

And between July 3 and July 16, the county’s seven day average case number increased by 135%, attributable in part to the fast-spreading delta variant and about 4 million L.A. County residents who remain unvaccinated.

While the rise in case rates is still lower than they were at any point during the devastating peaks, it is still “quite high.”

“The last time we cases rise this quickly as they are now was back in early December of last year and that was during our very worst surge,” Ferrer said.

In hopes of getting the rate of new infections under control quickly, the county enacted a mask requirement over the weekend for everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status and continue to remind everyone about the critical importance of getting inoculated.

“An important difference this summer is that with millions of people vaccinated, we are hopeful we will avoid similar increases in deaths that were experienced last year,” Ferrer said.

Hospitals are currently treating 645 people with COVID-19, up from 585 patients on Wednesday.

On Thursday the county’s test positivity rate was 5.26%, an increase from 1.2% on June 15 when the county full reopened.

