Health officials to discuss latest on COVID-19 in L.A. County as hospitalizations, cases climb among young people

Health officials in Los Angeles County are scheduled to discuss the latest coronavirus developments at a news conference on Monday as hospitalizations hit an all-time high amid a dramatic increase in cases among younger people.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health reported 2,848 new coronavirus cases, 53% of which were among people under the age of 41, and another 11 deaths on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, health officials reported the highest number of hospitalizations in a single day with 2,216 people currently hospitalized. Prior to that, the highest hospitalizations were seen on July 15 when 2,193 patients with coronavirus were being treated.

Sunday also marked the fifth consecutive day of L.A. County having over 2,100 hospitalizations for the respiratory illness.

“We continue to reach concerning milestones and today we are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Right now, young adults are being hospitalized at a rate not seen before,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said Sunday in a statement. “No matter how young you are, you are vulnerable to this virus.”

Countywide, there have been 155,887 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a total of 4,095 deaths.

More than 1,515,000 people have been tested and 10% were positive. Health officials said the majority of all cases, 52%, have occurred in people under the age of 41.

