Health officials to make ‘major announcements’ 1 day after confirming new coronavirus case in L.A. County

Health officials will hold a news conference Wednesday to make “major announcements,” one day after a new case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Los Angeles County.

“Officials will outline specific actions by the Board and Public Health, as well as offering guidance to the public about what they can do to protect themselves and employ preparation procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health stated in a news release.

On Tuesday, health officials confirmed Kaiser Permanente was treating a new coronavirus patient in Los Angeles County.

The patient is home in self-isolation and being treated on an outpatient bases, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In Orange County, two presumptive coronavirus case were being investigated Tuesday.

Both patients had recently been in countries where the virus had spread, the Times reported.

PRESS RELEASE: Our Public Health Laboratory today confirmed two presumptive positive cases of #COVID19, a man in his 60s and a female in her 30s with recent travel to countries with widespread transmission. Read more: https://t.co/TOdnHDcqNu pic.twitter.com/2NLLGutPyR — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) March 4, 2020

The news conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles and will be attended by Mayor Eric Garcetti and several health officials.

Check back for updates on this developing story.