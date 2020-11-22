Health officials urge against traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday

While projections show that fewer people will be traveling this year, millions were still expected to go on trips this Thanksgiving holiday, according to the AAA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance on Thanksgiving, recommending Americans stay home and avoid traveling to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as infection and hospitalization numbers surge nationwide.

In California, travelers arriving from other states or countries are urged a self-quarantine for 14 days.

“If you do not have to travel for the holidays, don’t. For those with a need to travel, LAX looks a little different now,” the airport tweeted this week.

Changes at LAX include:

TSA offering a touches ID check, in which passengers insert their own document into a machine at security screening

Travelers can now order food and beverages at the airport online to limit contact

The airport now has plexiglass dividers, hand sanitizing stations and social distancing markers on the floors

There airport is using ultraviolet lights to kill bacteria

TSA is allowing passengers to carry hand sanitizer containers of up to 12 ounces

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 21, 2020.