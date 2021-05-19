Health officials warn teens about ‘long COVID’ and urge them to get vaccinated

Hector Garnica, 13, receives a first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Health officials are urging that teenagers get vaccinated for COVID-19, warning that youths are not immune to severe complications or to “long COVID,” which can leave patients sick for months.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, the L.A. County health services director, said she has heard from many families and teens who say they aren’t ready to be vaccinated, “largely because they think the risk of getting COVID is low” for adolescents in the newest eligible group, ages 12 to 15.

While the risk is lower among teens than adults of getting seriously ill or dying of COVID-19, thousands of children around the world have been hospitalized, and hundreds have died.

“This is a nightmare that no parent should ever have to live through, and it is now largely avoidable for those who are age 12 and over,” Ghaly said.

