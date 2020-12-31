Healthcare workers have priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but some are refusing to take it

Syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Los Angeles fire station. Some healthcare workers are opting not to take COVID-19 vaccine.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

They are front-line workers with top priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are refusing to take it.

At St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Tehama County, fewer than half of the 700 hospital workers eligible for the vaccine were willing to take the shot when it was first offered. At Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, one in five front-line nurses and doctors have declined the shot. Roughly 20% to 40% of the L.A. County’s front-line workers who were offered the vaccine did the same, according to county public health officials.

So many front-line workers in Riverside County have refused the vaccine — an estimated 50% — that hospital and public officials met to strategize how best to distribute the unused doses, Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said.

The vaccine doubts swirling among healthcare workers across the country come as a surprise to researchers, who assumed hospital staff would be among those most in tune with the scientific data backing the vaccines.

