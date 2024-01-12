A group of healthcare workers filed a lawsuit against a Los Angeles County hospital, claiming they were fired over protesting unsafe staffing conditions.

Nine workers from St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood are being represented by attorney Gloria Allred. The workers said they were wrongfully fired after speaking up about what they claimed were concerning practices involving patient care and other safety issues at the hospital.

A press conference was held Friday where Allred and the plaintiffs spoke about the lawsuit.

“The heart of St. Francis is the people who work there,” said Scott Byington, a plaintiff and RN who worked at the hospital. “[People] who kept coming to work during the pandemic, who slept in their cars oftentimes and then went back to work, just like me. The retaliation by Prime for fighting for our patients’ safety and community is unwarranted and unjust.”

The lawsuit names St. Francis Medical Center in the filing and Prime Healthcare which acquired the medical center in 2020.

The former employees alleged they complained to management through their unions about what they believed were unlawful employment practices that negatively impacted patients and safety.

Attorney Gloria Allred discussing a lawsuit filed by nine healthcare workers for wrongful termination against St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood on Jan. 12, 2024. (KTLA)

Around 1,500 healthcare workers begin a five-day strike against St. Francis Medical Center on Oct. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

“As healthcare providers, we are the first and at many times, the last, line of defense for our patients,” Byington said.

According to the lawsuit, medical staff were required to work double shifts due to insufficient staffing from layoffs. The allegations said the hospital accepted patients even though the nurse-to-patient ratio violated a California code of regulations.

After medical staff gathered letters of support from several elected officials and union leaders, they attempted to deliver the letters to Prime Healthcare representatives on Nov. 30, 2023, regarding their concerns.

Weeks later, however, the staff involved said they were suspended and ultimately fired.

“We are all tired of being tired,” said Mayra Castaneda, a hospital worker and plaintiff in the case. “Our patients deserve better. Our coworkers deserve better working conditions. This retaliation tactic will not stop us.”

Back in October 2023, thousands of nurses and healthcare workers began a five-day strike against St. Francis Medical Center. At the time, workers claimed the hospital was understaffed nearly every day and on every shift.

Around 600 registered nurses and 900 healthcare workers, including nursing assistants, medical assistants, emergency room technicians and respiratory therapists, were demanding adequate staffing and better wages.

Workers blamed the ongoing issues on the acquisition by Prime Healthcare. The turnover rate at the hospital was over 50% at the time, according to the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UNCP).

“We all believe in patients over profits,” said attorney Gloria Allred. “We will not be deterred or intimidated by a big powerful corporation.”

St. Francis Medical Center released a statement on the suit saying:

“These employees were not terminated for raising any concerns regarding patients or patient safety, but rather for violations of Hospital policy, which were reported and fully investigated, including abusive misconduct and trespassing. St. Francis will vigorously defend the lawsuit and continue to ensure the hospital is a safe and compassionate environment for all patients and staff.”