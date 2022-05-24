The civilian oversight commission of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held a hearing over alleged gangs within the agency Tuesday.

A former deputy at the Compton station testified about how some deputies belonged to cliques, had tattoos and received special treatment.

While Sheriff Alex Villanueva was subpoenaed to participate in the proceedings, he will not attend.

Whistleblowers allege the sheriff has done nothing to get rid of what they describe as a toxic gang culture.

Villanueva, in turn, continues to deny that a gang problem exists within his department.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 p.m. on May 24, 2022.