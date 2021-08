Heat advisories are in effect through Sunday night for the San Fernando Valley where temperatures between 97 to 107 degrees are expected over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say the high temperatures will bring increased risk for heat-related illnesses in the valleys and mountains. They advised residents to limit outdoor activity to the morning hours.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 28, 2021.

Increased risk for heat related illnesses through Sunday over the valleys and mountains of #SoCal Limit outdoor activities to the morning hours. Check in on the elderly. Drink lots of water. Find air conditioned spaces. #heatwave #socalwx pic.twitter.com/Q6h92nkEZ3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 27, 2021