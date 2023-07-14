The heat is here, and the city of Los Angeles is warning Southern Californians to stay cool and safe.

The city issued a heat advisory that began at 10 a.m. Friday and will remain in place until 11 p.m. Sunday.

In a press release, the city called this weekend’s weather “the first significant heat event of the season.”

“Temperatures could reach 106 degrees in the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys,” officials said.

City officials encouraged the public to stay hydrated and cool by remaining in shade or inside air-conditioned buildings.

“If you do not live in an air-conditioned building, you may take refuge from the heat at a public library, recreation facility, senior center or other public air-conditioned building near you,” the release said.

A list of cooling centers can be found on the city’s website.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors or in the shade, stay in a cool area, and check up on relatives and neighbors, especially if they have pre-existing health conditions,” officials suggested. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Check on neighbors or others who may be sensitive to heat.”

If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911. Symptoms include throbbing headaches, no sweating, body temperatures above 103, nausea and vomiting, rapid, strong pulse, and sometimes a loss of consciousness.