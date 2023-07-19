Another heat advisory has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County since high temperatures are expected for the rest of the workweek and weekend.

Beginning on Thursday, these areas will be under a heat advisory, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced.

West San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor

East San Gabriel Mountains

Santa Clarita Valley

Santa Susana Mountains

San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles County

San Gabriel Valley

Calabasas

Agoura Hills

Santa Monica Mountains

Northwest LA County Mountains/Interstate 5 Corridor

The latest heat advisory is expected to end on Friday.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a statement.

“It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.”

City officials encouraged the public to stay hydrated and cool by remaining in the shade or inside air-conditioned buildings.

A complete list of cooling centers can be found on the city’s website.

Officials also recommend that residents wear light-colored clothes, wear sunglasses or use an umbrella to block out the sun and check on anyone with a chronic medical condition, especially if they are sensitive to extreme heat conditions.

You can check the KTLA weather page for current forecasts and weather headlines.