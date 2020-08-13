Heat warning in effect for L.A.-area through weekend: NWS

Dangerous triple-digit heat is making its way back to Southern California, prompting an excessive heat warning and elevated fire danger, officials said.

Residents across the region should expect extremely hot conditions from Friday through Monday, except for those who are near the ocean. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Friday, through 9 p.m. Monday.

The Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys are expected to see extremely high temperatures ranging between 102 and 109 degrees over the weekend. While some areas will get the hottest temperatures on Friday and Saturday, others will feel the scorching heat on Sunday and Monday.

The Inland Empire is expected to hit 109 on Friday and Saturday, the San Fernando Valley is forecast to peak on Sunday with 107 on Monday and inland Orange County will reach 102 on Saturday.

🌡️ High temperatures are expected to peak this weekend. Monday should be slightly milder, but the heat will crank back up Tuesday into Wednesday.



Temperatures will range between 10-15 F above normal away from the coast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ipWkpvRd38 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 12, 2020

Coastal cities will be much cooler throughout the weekend and into next week with temperatures in the 80s.

Because of the extreme heat, the weather service said the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, is extremely elevated. Everyone is encouraged to stay out of the sun, stay in an air-conditioned room and drink plenty of fluids. People should also check up on relatives and neighbors.

As a reminder, the NWS also said pets and children should never be left unattended in a vehicle.

The heat wave is also expected to elevate fire risk. Currently, hundreds of firefighters are trying to get control of the massive Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest, which has scorched 10,500 acres and does not yet have any containment.

#Heat is coming back to #SoCal from Friday through Monday. Hot conditions will be felt by most people except very near the ocean. Here are some actions to take during heatwaves and potential impacts, which include elevated to brief critical fire weather. #LAheat #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/o8C6amoPtC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 12, 2020