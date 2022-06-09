A heat wave griping Southern California Thursday is bringing warnings and advisories as well as elevated fire danger to the region.

The extended period of hot and dry weather will affect interior areas of Southwest California through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures across the region will range from the 90s to the 100s across many interior areas. Possible records could be set in the Antelope Valley, according to the Weather Service.

Plunging humidity levels will increase the risk of fire danger as well.

Residents are asked to use extra caution with any source that could spark a flame and report any smoke to local officials.

Several heat advisories and warnings have been issued across the Southland.

A heat advisory is in place for the Los Angeles County valleys, the Ventura County valleys, and the Inland Empire from 10 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday.

A heat advisory is also in place for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains but is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning from 10 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Dangerously hot conditions with highs from 110 to 117 degrees are expected.

Palmdale and Lancaster are also under an excessive heat warning for temperatures up to 105 degrees. Officials expect that warning to end at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned areas and stay out of the sun.

Cooler conditions are expected to return to the Southland on Sunday.