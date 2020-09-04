Heat wave likely to bring record-breaking Labor Day weekend temperatures; SoCal beaches open for now

A possible record-breaking heat wave, the coronavirus pandemic and a major holiday are about to converge on Southern California, prompting officials to keep a close eye on local beaches this Labor Day weekend.
Forecasters say a strong ridge of high pressure will bring some of the hottest weather to the region this summer beginning on Friday and continuing through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday is expected to be the warmest day, with dangerous triple-digit temperatures forecast through much of the Southland.
“As you get ready for Labor Day weekend, be extremely cautious,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday.
Excessive heat warnings began Friday and will continue through Monday for many of Southern California’s inland areas. High temperatures in the local valleys are expected to range between 110 and 120 degrees by Saturday.
Nighttime lows are likely to remain in the low 80s, according to the Weather Service.
Excessive heat warnings will also be in place for many of our coastal areas on Saturday and Sunday.
Beaches will be monitored
With warmer temperatures and a holiday weekend, many people will be looking for relief at our local beaches.
Officials are reminding the public that the Safer at Home order is still in place. People are being asked to enjoy the outdoors only with members of their immediate household and to stay away from crowds.
While no beach closures are currently in place, officials say that could change if crowd sizes become too large.
“Last couple weekends when it was hot it was really pretty packed. So you’re gonna have to really try to stay apart,” Torrance resident Mark Summers said.
No planned power outages
Residents who stay home will be dealing with the possibility of unplanned power outages. Currently, no rolling blackouts are scheduled this weekend, but that could also change.
A Flex Alert will be in place between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. beginning on Saturday and continuing through Monday.
Residents are being asked to cut down on air conditioning by keeping their thermostat set to 78 degrees or higher, and to minimize the use of household appliances.
Dealing with the heat
Tips for how to manage the hot temperatures include the following.
- Wear light clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Watch out for heat related illnesses
- Don’t leave children or pets in cars
Cooling centers are another way to stay cool during a heat wave. A list of cooling centers can be found on the following county websites:
- Los Angeles County: ready.lacounty.gov/heat
- Orange County: 211oc.org
- Riverside County: capriverside.org
- San Bernardino County: 211sb.org
- Ventura County: readyventuracounty.org
Increased fire danger
Weather conditions from this weekend’s heat wave will also bring an increased fire danger.
People are asked to avoid any fire-related activities, including campfires, weed abatement, smoking and fireworks.