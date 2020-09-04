Heat wave likely to bring record-breaking Labor Day weekend temperatures; SoCal beaches open for now

A possible record-breaking heat wave, the coronavirus pandemic and a major holiday are about to converge on Southern California, prompting officials to keep a close eye on local beaches this Labor Day weekend.

Forecasters say a strong ridge of high pressure will bring some of the hottest weather to the region this summer beginning on Friday and continuing through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday is expected to be the warmest day, with dangerous triple-digit temperatures forecast through much of the Southland.

“As you get ready for Labor Day weekend, be extremely cautious,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday.

The heat is about to begin! High temps over 100 are expected across the valleys today with mid 80s to 90s over the inland coast. It's only going to get hotter through the weekend so be prepared! #CAwx #LAheat #heatwave pic.twitter.com/48arJr1gSz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 4, 2020

Excessive heat warnings began Friday and will continue through Monday for many of Southern California’s inland areas. High temperatures in the local valleys are expected to range between 110 and 120 degrees by Saturday.

Nighttime lows are likely to remain in the low 80s, according to the Weather Service.

Excessive heat warnings will also be in place for many of our coastal areas on Saturday and Sunday.

Beaches will be monitored

With warmer temperatures and a holiday weekend, many people will be looking for relief at our local beaches.

Officials are reminding the public that the Safer at Home order is still in place. People are being asked to enjoy the outdoors only with members of their immediate household and to stay away from crowds.

While no beach closures are currently in place, officials say that could change if crowd sizes become too large.

“Last couple weekends when it was hot it was really pretty packed. So you’re gonna have to really try to stay apart,” Torrance resident Mark Summers said.

No planned power outages

Residents who stay home will be dealing with the possibility of unplanned power outages. Currently, no rolling blackouts are scheduled this weekend, but that could also change.

A Flex Alert will be in place between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. beginning on Saturday and continuing through Monday.

The California #ISO is issuing a statewide #FlexAlert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, beginning Saturday and extending through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to excessive heat in #CAwx. https://t.co/Ad9ymjCtwX pic.twitter.com/8MIT2Esu3D — Flex Alert (@flexalert) September 3, 2020

Residents are being asked to cut down on air conditioning by keeping their thermostat set to 78 degrees or higher, and to minimize the use of household appliances.

Dealing with the heat

Tips for how to manage the hot temperatures include the following.

Wear light clothing

Drink plenty of water

Watch out for heat related illnesses

Don’t leave children or pets in cars

Cooling centers are another way to stay cool during a heat wave. A list of cooling centers can be found on the following county websites:

Los Angeles County: ready.lacounty.gov/heat

Orange County: 211oc.org

Riverside County: capriverside.org

San Bernardino County: 211sb.org

Ventura County: readyventuracounty.org

Increased fire danger

Weather conditions from this weekend’s heat wave will also bring an increased fire danger.

People are asked to avoid any fire-related activities, including campfires, weed abatement, smoking and fireworks.