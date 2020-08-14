Heat wave raises fire threat, fears of more coronavirus infections

California faces a heat wave that could bring dangerously high temperatures plus the threat of wildfires and more coronavirus infections as people flock to beaches and recreation areas.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat watches for Friday and warnings for much of the state.

The Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys are expected to see extremely high temperatures ranging between 102 and 109 degrees over the weekend. While some areas will get the hottest temperatures on Friday and Saturday, others will feel the scorching heat on Sunday and Monday.

The highest temperatures are expected to top triple digits in the Central Valley, the Sierra Nevada foothills, deserts and areas of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The sweltering temperatures could continue into next week.

The scorching temperatures are a concern for firefighters battling blazes that have destroyed several homes. 

Cooling Centers:

