Southern Californians are in the middle of another heat wave, but there is relief in sight.

First, the bad news. Temperatures on Tuesday will be about the same as Monday, with near record-breaking highs, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re looking at highs downtown in the low to mid-90s and as you get into the valleys, we’re expecting highs from about 100 to 110,” said Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Wofford. “The hottest temperatures will be in the western San Fernando Valley.”

Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water on a hot day in this file image taken on July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Excessive heat warnings are in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties until Wednesday evening. The San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley and parts of Ventura County are also under excessive heat warnings, but those will expire Tuesday evening.

Heat advisories are in place for parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The good news is that temperatures are expected to cool down a bit on Thursday and even more on Friday.

Inland Empire highs should drop by about 20 degrees from Wednesday to Friday, KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.

Weekend highs around the Southland may even be slightly below average, Henry said.

Until the cooler weather arrives, officials are urging residents to stay hydrated and remain indoors as much as possible.

Cooling centers can be located in the following counties:

Cooling centers can also be found by dialing 211.