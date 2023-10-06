You don’t have to be Rob Thomas to know that it’s a hot one.

Southern California is experiencing an autumn heat wave that will stick around through Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to peak Friday in the 80s and 90s for coastal areas and coastal plains, while they’ll be between 85 and 100 in valleys and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

Contributing to the heat are Santa Ana winds that are expected to “decrease to 20-35 mph through Friday morning, then to 10-20 mph by Saturday,” the NWS said.

The NWS encourages the following to remain safe:

Limit outdoor activities, especially during the heat of the day.

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

Be careful with sources of flame.