Heat wave: SoCal to see unseasonably hot temperatures up to 20 degrees above normal

The Southland is in for unseasonably hot weather through the weekend, with temperatures running up to 20 degrees above normal, forecasters said.

A heat advisory was issued for Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Sunday.

It’s the first known heat advisory issued by National Weather Service in Los Angeles during the month of February, the agency said, citing records dating back to 2006.

“A February warning is anomalous,” National Weather Service officials said.

The majority of Southern California’s heat advisories are issued from May through October.

Los Angeles is expected to see highs of 86 to 91 degrees this week — that’s 20-25 degrees above the average high.

Parts of Orange County and the Inland Empire are expected to see highs of 86 to 91 degrees.

“This is unseasonably hot, so many people will not be acclimated to this heat leading to faster onset dehydration and heat stress,” Weather Service officials said.

Officials warned about the potential for heat-related illnesses for those participating in outdoor activities, elderly residents, infants and homeless people.

Residents were advised to stay out of the sun, wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

On Sunday, Anaheim recorded the hottest temperature in the nation with a high of 85 degrees that broke the city’s record high for the day, according to the Weather Service.

It’s possible that more areas will see record high temperatures this week.

The highest February temperature on record for downtown L.A. was when the area saw a temperature of 95 degrees on Feb. 20, 1995, according to the Weather Service.