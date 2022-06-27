A heat wave gripped Southern California Monday, bringing forecasts of triple-digit temperatures to the valleys and mountains.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley and the L.A. County mountains.

Warm conditions are expected to continue for the next several days, but Monday will be the hottest.

Highs well into the 90s to lower 100s are expected inland, and temperatures of 75 to 85 degrees are expected near the ocean Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Humidity is expected to drop below 15% for the interior valleys, mountains and deserts, fueling elevated fire weather concerns across the drought ridden region.

Temperatures exceeding 100 degrees are likely in Palmdale, Newhall, Pasp Robles, Van Nuys, Burbank and Santa Ynez, according to the Weather Service.

Weather experts warned that warm temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels, especially in the summer and in parked cars. Residents were reminded to never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.

The Weather Service said animals can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes, and cracking the car windows doesn’t help.

Residents were also advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned areas, and stay out of the sun.

A list of cooling centers in Los Angeles County can be found here.

Hot weather is expected through Tuesday, with heat advisories in effect for interior areas. Highs well into the 100's expected for the interior valleys and mtns. Take precautions to stay safe during this time! #SoCal #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/nb4p5voZtb — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 25, 2022