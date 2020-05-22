Heat wave to bring scorching temperatures to Southern California for Memorial Day

Jeremy Moskovitz practices physical distancing along with other visitors to Bluff Park in Long Beach in early May. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Southern California’s third heat wave of the year is poised to bring scorching temperatures just in time for Memorial Day celebrations, but officials are cautioning the public to remain vigilant about social distancing when heading outside to soak up some sun.

While temperatures along the coast are expected to linger in the mid-70s throughout the weekend and early into next week, the mercury will rise significantly beginning Monday — into triple digits in some areas — in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley and Inland Empire, said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The heat wave is expected to peak Wednesday, but warm weather will likely linger a while, Boldt said.

“These high temperatures are going to continue pretty much through next week,” he said. “We might see a little relief toward Friday and Saturday, but it seems like the rest of May is going to be warm.”

