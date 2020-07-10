Heat wave to bring triple-digit temperatures, dangerous fire conditions to SoCal this weekend

A scorching heat wave will bring triple-digit temperatures and dangerous fire conditions to parts of Southern California through the weekend.

Temperatures will begin to climb Friday before peaking over the weekend, according to forecasters.

An excessive heat watch is in place for Lancaster and Palmdale for dangerously hot conditions Sunday morning through Sunday evening. Temperatures there are expected to climb to between 105 and 110 degrees, the National Weather Service stated.

Santa Clarita, Newhall and Valencia will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 90s to about 102 degrees.

It's finally Friday! Strong high pressure over the southern Four Corners will bring us very hot temperatures through the weekend. Check out the high temperatures expected today, coastal valleys will be in the 90s and into the triple digits inland! Stay cool and hydrated! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/40bubl8LK0 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 10, 2020

Hot and dry conditions also mean an increased fire danger across the Southland.

Fire crews are still wrapping up containment on the 1,525 acre Soledad Fire that started near Santa Clarita on July 5. The cause of the fire, which the Los Angeles County Fire Department listed as 94% contained as of Friday, is still unknown.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he will be adding additional seasonal firefighters through at least October to deal with California’s increased brush fire danger.

“Our approach to dealing with wildfires has to change and adapt with a climate that is changing very, very dramatically,” Newsom said.

Heat advisories are also in place this weekend for parts of Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. The advisory is set to begin Saturday at 10 a.m. and continue through 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures are likely to top out between 98 and 104 degrees in those areas, according to the weather service.

Information regarding cooling centers can be found by clicking on the following links:

Officials recommend people limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. A warning was also issued to residents to drink plenty of water, and never leave children or pets in a hot car.