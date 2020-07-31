Heat wave to bring triple-digit temps, dangerous fire conditions to parts of SoCal

A heat wave is slated to bear down on Southern California Friday and Saturday, bringing dangerous temperatures and increased fire danger to the region.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day as high pressure builds over the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisories are in place through 9 p.m. Saturday for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties.

To quote the late Glenn Frey: "The Heat is On" for #SoCal this weekend.



Here are the temp forecasts for today and Sat.



Heat Advisories in effect for many areas.



Elevated to locally critical #FireWx conditions away from the coast. #CAWX pic.twitter.com/iW6BYoqaZ4 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 31, 2020

Afternoon temperatures in Los Angeles County are expected to range between 97 and 108 degrees on Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Inland Empire, also until 9 p.m. Saturday. Afternoon highs could top out around 110 degrees at some locations.

Elevated fire conditions are also expected to linger into the weekend as a hot and dry air mass combines with breezy to locally windy conditions.

A pair of brush fires broke out in Los Angeles County Thursday.

The largest was the Dam Fire, which had burned 240 acres and was just 10% contained as of early Friday morning.

The brush fire prompted evacuations as crews worked to get a handle on the blaze.

A 3-acre brush fire also broke out in the Hollywood Hills area but was quickly doused by Los Angeles firefighters.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause in both fires.

Residents are being asked to be careful with ignition sources and teach kids about the dangers of playing with fire.