Heat wave to return to Southern California over Labor Day weekend

Mother Nature will crank up the temperature across Southern California over the Labor Day holiday weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A dangerous heat wave is likely as upper-level high pressure over the Southwest strengthens and expands across the Western third of the country. Temperatures could reach record levels, especially Saturday and Sunday, the weather service warned.

This weather will be “just as hot, or maybe a little hotter, and potentially more dangerous” than the last heat wave, although it isn’t expected to be as sticky and humid, according to Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“This is at the high end of heat waves for our area, with highs of 115 possible in the San Fernando Valley,” he said.

VERY HOT for the holiday weekend, hottest Sunday with potential for setting some all time high temp. records! Stay tuned with us for heat safety tips!! #LAheat #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/W0Eir4R5Rf — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 1, 2020