Bands of heavy rain moved into Southern California on Wednesday as part of an atmospheric river “event” that will continue through Thursday and could produce flash flooding.

“A potent cold front is finally making its way onshore along the Central Coast this afternoon with rain rates around one inch per hour,” the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said. “This is a fairly slow-moving front and significant flooding is possible as it works its way east through the forecast area.”

The highest rain totals through midday Wednesday were in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties where rainfall rates reached around one inch per hour in some isolated locations.

The Weather Service is still forecasting two to five inches of rainfall throughout the storm for coastal areas and inland valleys of Los Angeles County, and five to ten inches in the foothills and mountains. Communities are preparing for potential street flooding and debris flows near wildfire burn scars.

Storm radar at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

Rain amounts, as always, will vary widely by location and the Weather Service says some communities could see very little from the storm.

“L.A. County, particularly the south and eastern portion, may be more on the outside looking in with this system, as the models are showing a rapid weakening of the front in that area,” NWS said.

A drying trend is expected by the weekend followed by gusty northwest winds.

Los Angeles 7-Day forecast on Dec. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

Southern California should see warm and dry conditions for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.