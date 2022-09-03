Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California.

A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA.

The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area.

A flash flood warning was put in place Saturday by the National Weather Service and included the areas of East Central Orange County. The warning was set to expire at 5:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, most of the region was dealing with mostly sunny skies and potential record breaking temperatures.

The conditions have put such a strain on the region’s power grid that a Flex Alert was issued for the fourth consecutive day.