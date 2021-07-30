Heavy downpours, mud flow prompt closure of Highway 38 in Big Bear area

Heavy afternoon rain in the Big Bear area on Friday prompted the closure of Highway 38 after reports of debris, rock and mud flow, officials reported.

Highway 38 is closed from Valley of the Falls Drive to Lake Williams Drive in Big Bear, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a news release posted on Twitter. CalTrans crews were on scene working to clear the debris, but as of 5 p.m. officials said there would be no access to Big Bear through Highway 38 overnight.

It’s unknown when the highway would be reopened, officials said.

Highway 330 was recommended as an alternate route and officials urged motorists to check for road closures at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory that remains in effect for San Bernardino County until 5:30 p.m. Another storm was expected for the Big Bear area on Saturday.

Minor flooding was expected for Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Sugarloaf, Baldwin Lake, Highway 18 between Baldwin Lake, Highway 38 between Yucaipa and Onyx Summit, Woodlands, Heart Bar Campground, Barton Flats Campground and Fawnskin.

Check back for updates on this developing story.