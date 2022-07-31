The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the eastern part of the Antelope Valley as heavy rain made its way through the area Sunday.

The NWS initially issued a flash flood watch as the rain system arrived in the San Gabriel Mountains around 12:15 p.m.

The storm system was expected to bring heavy rain and thunder to the mountains and the nearby communities as the system passed through the area.

The flood advisory was expected to expire around 4:45 p.m.

In San Bernardino County, the National Weather Service warned of debris flows, 40 mph winds and the chance for pea-sized hail.

Highway 38 near Yucaipa was covered in mud and the roadway was closed between Jenks Lake Road to Valley of the Falls Drive. There was no immediate timeline for when the road would reopen.

A flood watch in the San Bernardino Mountain range was issued and was expected to remain in place until 10 p.m.

Areas under a flood watch included Apple and Lucerne Valleys, including areas beneath the El Dorado Fire burn scar. The storm system was expected to bring thunderstorms with heavy downpours and frequent lightning strikes.

The NWS warned that the heavy downpour could result in “life-threatening” debris flows near the burn scar and risk of flooding creeks and roadways.

For the latest on weather watches and warnings, click here.