Heavy rain from a “bomb cyclone” is falling on Southern California Thursday morning, causing several streets to be flooded from Orange County to the San Fernando Valley.

Caltrans officials issued a notice Thursday morning that Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street in Orange County due to flooding.

Cars were being diverted off the Huntington Beach area of the highway as more showers are expected to fall throughout the day.

Motorists were also urged to check quickmap.dot.ca.gov for statewide updates on road conditions.

In Los Angeles, a traffic advisory was issued in the Sepulveda Basin due to flooding.

Burbank Boulevard from the 405 Freeway to the Balboa Avenue, and Woodley Avenue from Burbank Boulevard to Victory Boulevard have been shut down, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The area was designed as a flood control basin and vehicles have been swept away in that area in years past.

KTLA reporter Eric Spillman was in the Sun Valley area Thursday morning, where rain flooded several intersections, including Glenoaks Boulevard and Sunland Boulevard.

Storm drains were unable to handle the amount of water coming down, causing it to back up into the street.

Video also showed cars along Tujunga Boulevard between Saticoy Avenue and Strathern Street with water flowing up to their bumpers.

As of 4:30 a.m., 1.76 inches of rain had already fallen in the Van Nuys area, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day but drier conditions are forecast to return Friday and continue through the weekend.