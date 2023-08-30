Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. at a two-story building located in the 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street.

Crews respond to a fire in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 30, 2023. (KTLA)

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke showing and went into an offensive mode to battle the blaze, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said in a news alert.

Heavy flames then began shooting through the roof prompting fire crews to transition into a defensive mode around 6:30 a.m.

About 120 firefighters have been assigned to the incident, the LAFD stated.

Arial video from Sky 5 showed several crews fighting the fire from ladder trucks and on the ground.

The building was apparently full of textiles, which provided plenty of fuel for the fire.

The structure was showing signs of compromise by 7 a.m. with walls beginning to buckle, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.