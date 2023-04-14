As the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend, major traffic jams are expected as tens of thousands of concertgoers flock to Indio.

The heaviest traffic is expected on the 10 Freeway towards the Coachella Valley music fans gear up to see headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Blink-182, Frank Ocean and more over two sold-out weekends.

Locals hailing from L.A., Orange County and beyond should expect slow travel times and gusty winds along the way.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission will have a road assistance program with tow trucks on standby to help drivers stranded on the highway near the Empire Polo Club.

California Highway Patrol officers from neighboring areas will be on hand to direct traffic along the 10 Freeway and around the venue.

“We’re anticipating a lot of traffic like we always do,” said CHP. “We’re basically all hands on deck. All available CHP officers will be working. Monday is our busiest day. We will have patrol officers on the freeway and in the intersections.”

Drivers heading to the festival should expect heavy delays, road closures, gusty winds and other potential travel delays.