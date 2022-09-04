A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road.

The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the crash site and treated him at the scene before transporting him to a hospital, the department said.

The extent of the pilot’s injuries was not available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Mt. Baldy rises to an elevation of 4,193-feet in the San Gabriel Mountains.