An aircraft rolled to its side near the runway at San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte on Wednesday.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the small white helicopter on its side, with no smoke or fire showing, the Los Angeles County Department told KTLA.

No injuries have been reported.

Information on how many people were inside the aircraft was not immediately available.

The runway was temporarily shut down.

Sky5 was above the scene as authorities were assessing the situation.