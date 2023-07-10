Homeowners and local authorities are watching helplessly as homes continue to collapse into a canyon on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Monday.

A total of 12 homes were evacuated along Peartree Lane in the Rolling Hills Estates after cracks were discovered at one property on Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Sky5 aerial view of collapsed homes on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County on July 10, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 video showed many of the evacuated homes had already slid downhill as of Monday with their terracotta roofs now at street level.

No injuries have been reported and gas and electricity have been cut to the entire neighborhood.

The Palos Verdes Peninsula is located south of Los Angeles and west of Long Beach along the Pacific coast.

The homes were built in the 1970s, and one official suggested that heavy rains during the past winter could have played a role in the landslide.