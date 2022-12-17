Natalie Krikorian is seen in an image provided by the Whittier Police Department on Dec. 17, 2022.

Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently.

Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 feet 1 inch tall.

She was last seen wearing a tan-colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

No further details about Krikorian’s disappearance were available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department at 562-567-9240.