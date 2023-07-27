Authorities are asking the public for help in their search for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Palmdale Wednesday.

Kingston McBride was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in the 45500 block of Robinson Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Kingston McBride is seen in an image shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Kingston’s family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for help in locating him.

He was described as “at risk” in the Sheriff’s Department’s bulletin but no details about why he was at risk were given.

Kingston, a resident of Los Angeles County, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

Kingston was believed to be with his brother, Princeston Bruins, somewhere in Nevada.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.