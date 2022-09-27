Daisy Marie Torres is seen in images provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a “critical missing” 12-year-old girl last seen in Sun Valley.

Daisy Marie Torres hasn’t been seen or heard from since 6:30 a.m. Monday when she was on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Torres was described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

No further information about Torres disappearance was provided but investigators said her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.