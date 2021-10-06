Help sought finding driver who plowed into 5 people in Hollywood Hills, leaving 1 with serious injuries

The LAFD responded to reports of five pedestrians hit by a car in the Hollywood Hills on Aug. 15, 2021. (KTLA)

Police are asking the public for help Wednesday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who slammed into five people in the Hollywood Hills nearly two months ago.

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. Aug. 15, as the victims were standing in the 7000 block of West Mulholland Drive.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Mulholland veered off the road and struck the victims, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Two people were transported to the hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on the night of the crash.

One of the victims has been left with severe injuries as a result of the incident, the Police Department stated Wednesday.

The driver fled the scene without providing medical attention or identifying themselves.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2016-2018 Honda Civic. It was described as black or dark gray with four doors. No description of the driver is available.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered to whoever provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Department detectives at 213-473-0234 and refer to report number 21-06-10494. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.